'Trucker's Last Ride' in memory of Dawson Baroh

FORT BENTON — Dawson Baroh, 27 years old, passed away on Monday after a farming accident in Geraldine, Montana. His family and friends, knowing his love for trucking, weren’t going to let him go without one last ride.

“When Dawson passed away on Monday, I met with his aunt and uncle and his cousin Blaine, and they asked me to organize a parade for him because trucks were his whole life. I mean, that's what all his passion was, trucks. And I said, ‘I think I could do something like that,’” said Clark.

Casey Clark, neighbor and close friend of Dawson, took to social media with the hopes of putting on a parade. Clark began receiving lots of phone calls, which led to about 60 to 70 truckers coming together to rally in Dawson’s honor.

“It means a lot; the trucking family is very big. There's trucks coming from two, three, four states away. It's just it's exciting,” said Clark.

Dawson attended MSU-Northern in Havre, where he obtained his degree in Ag mechanics. He often hauled cattle, grain, and hay around Montana and other western states.

“His plan was to pursue trucking all along and when he became 21, he ended up buying a 85-359 truck from me and a grain trailer. He started doing his own thing and we just tried to help him along the way as best we could,” said Clark.

Friends of Dawson said he was kind to everyone, always willing to lend a helping hand, and certainly made a lasting impact on his community.

“He truly loved three things: family, friends, and trucks. Since he started his trucking company, he was on the road an awful lot, but he wasn't afraid to help out, you know, [and] he was back helping his uncle and his cousin on the farm when this accident happened,” Clark added.

In lieu of flowers, memorial trees will be planted in memory of Baroh.