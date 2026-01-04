Truck drives off-road at Black Sandy State Park

There was a large law enforcement and first responder presence on Hauser Dam Road by Black Sandy State Park on Friday morning.

At 11:24 a.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office received a report from MPH that an individual drove a box truck off the road towards Hauser Dam into the lake.

Responding agencies include the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office, Montana Highway Patrol, Tri Lakes Fire, and St. Peter's ambulance, with EMS staged nearby.

After about an hour, the individual was detained and taken to St. Peter's for evaluation.

Crews worked in the afternoon to remove the vehicle and limit any contamination to the water.

“The trucks off the embankment,” said Captain Bradley Bragg with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office. “We have a wrecker right now working on getting it out of there so it doesn't get in the water at all. hHuge thanks to MPH for coming to assist and being there as an additional resource.”

Law enforcement told MTN nobody was harmed or injured during the incident.

