Townsend Public Schools prepare for first day of school

TOWNSEND — The halls at Townsend Public School District are empty now but starting on Wednesday, August 25 they will be full of students.

“We are just ready to have kids in the building and excited for that,” said Townsend Public Schools Superintendent Susie Hedalen.

Hedalen says the hot topic for the 2021-2022 school year is the school's take on masking.

“We are going to do masks optional in Townsend School District for the start of the school year. I know MHSA and our school activities program, are also doing masks optional and not requiring masks and then one thing we do have to put in place is, masks on school buses,” said Hedalen.

The Townsend School District is also growing, despite being in rural Montana.

“So, last year we ended the school year going from 630 to about 650 students, and this year we are still taking numbers. We still have new kids signing up every day and, we are getting close to our max state limits in the classrooms,” said Hedalen.

Now, the teachers and faculty at the Townsend schools have been doing CPR and AED training, in preparation for the first day back to school.

“We had a great first couple of days with staff back in the building and we can’t wait for the kids to come," said Hedalen.

Townsend middle schoolers will be entering their newly remodeled classrooms while elementary school students will have to wait for their remodel to be completed until next school year.

Townsend Public Schools also offers all students free lunches this year.