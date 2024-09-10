Thoughts on the Trump-Harris debate?

In the video above, Aneesa Coomer talks with several people in Great Falls about Tuesday night's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The event on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, will be their first - and possibly only - presidential debate before the November general election.

The debate will air at 7 p.m. (Montana time). ABC will produce the debate and use its anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators.

Scripps News will air ABC's simulcast of the debate live on-air and online. To find Scripps News on air or watch on Scripps News' website, click here.

