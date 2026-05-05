The town of Conrad has a new police chief after serving interim role

CONRAD — Andy Lund has been officially named police chief of the Conrad Police Department after serving as interim chief since January 1st.

Lund steps into the role following the resignation of former Chief Corey Smith, who led the department for three years. Lund was one of two finalists for the position.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

A new police chief for Conrad

"Actually, it's kind of relieving. I was kind of a pins and needle thing. You're waiting for something that you don't know if you're going to have or not. So it feels good," said Lund.

Lund says he is committed to the community and ready to lead the department forward.

"I'm pretty organized. I'm a hard worker. I want to improve our department. I love Conrad. There's a lot of things that I'm going to improve and move forward with," he noted.

Mayor David Cates says Lund's performance as interim chief made him the clear choice for the job.

"That was the whole thing. And he was always kind of quiet and reserved and kind of kept to himself a little bit. But he was basically turned loose and he came up with solutions to problems. He addressed issues, he got things done," said Cates.

Patrol officer Shane Raucher said, "It's real good that he has the title now to go ahead and do some of the things that we've been planning. And it's great to have someone who's done the job for so long to be in charge."

Lund says some of his top priorities include hiring additional officers and improving training programs.

