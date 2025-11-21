The stories of the University of Montana's real bear mascots

MISSOULA — More than 100 years ago, the University of Montana had another mascot named Monte, but that one was a real bear. He wasn't the only one.

Many schools, including Montana State University, once had real mascots. Back then, getting ready for the Brawl of the Wild meant dodging claws and hiding live animals from rivals.

After learning more about the history of the bear cage in Greenough Park, we started thinking about the history of the University of Montana bears. We "beared down" into records, thanks to the Montana Kaimin, the university’s student newspaper, and the University archives.

Mascot mysteries: The weird, sad stories of University of Montana's real bear mascots

MTN found at least 17 bears between 1904 and 1960, but there could have been many more. At the time, it was not uncommon for schools to have live mascots. But, especially by modern standards, most lived in horrible conditions and endured cruel treatment.

Most of the UM mascots were not grizzlies, but black bear cubs. Many were also female, but given male pronouns and names by their caretakers. They were picked up by hunters, prospectors, or loaned for the season from zoos. Most only last a season or two, until they grew too big, acted out, or were lost or maimed by their caretakers.

The first bear we found record of was Teddy, in 1904. He was kept at the Greenough Mansion in the winter. After that, we lost track of him.

Next, we found Lucky in 1920. The Kaimin reported that he moved from his cage at a fraternity house and stowed away in the Bitterroot, hiding over fears he would be kidnapped by rival “Aggies” — now the MSU Bobcats. Lucky’s stint as a mascot was eventful, but tragically short. He briefly escaped, only to be captured by the lasso of Frog DeMers, just to die while his handlers tried to put him in a harness.

Mansfield Library, University of Montana MTN found at least 17 bears between 1904 and 1960, but there could have been many more.

In 1923, there was Monte. He was drugged and taken to Bozeman with the team. Then Chawklit, gifted by a Montana lieutenant governor, and Smex.

Then came Fessy in 1937, who was kept in an Orchard Homes root cellar under the supervision of the biology department and guards to keep rival Bobcat fans away. Later, Fessy was taken from campus and released by an unknown person into what is now Greenough Park.

Fessy was replaced by Fatty, Fessy Jr. and Fessy III, who ate apples and lettuce donated by Missoula businesses.

Wild Bill came along in 1941, but missed the sidelines of the Griz-Cat game because his handlers could not find a cage to transport him to the game.

Montana Kaimin Most of the University of Montana mascots were not grizzlies, but black bear cubs. Many were also female, but given male pronouns and names by their caretakers.

Fessy IV, in 1946, was loaned by a Red Lodge Zoo on the condition that he be returned "no meaner than he is now,” according to Kaimin reports. He was followed by bears we could not find names for in 1947, 1948, 1949, then Teddy II and Beulah.

In 1956, the school got Jerry, a female black bear named after football coach Jerry Williams. At the end of the season, caretakers could not find housing for Jerry. They scrambled, eventually successfully, to find a zoo after the state Fish and Game Commission threatened to shoot the bear.

The last real bear was Cocoa in 1960, a seven-month-old cub found in Hall, Montana. She bit a caretaker and was injected with DayQuil to sedate her on the sidelines, except for when the Griz played the Cats.

Cocoa’s treatment, especially, met criticism and after her, the school moved on to costumed mascots. But, in the more than 100 years between the original Monte cub and Monte today, there were lots of mascots that met mysterious or unfortunate fates.

