Teen passenger dies in Yellowstone County crash

A passenger in a vehicle that was fleeing a Montana Highway Patrol trooper died after the vehicle crashed during a high-speed chase south of Billings on February 27, 2026.

According to the MHP crash reports, a 16-year-old boy was in a Subaru Outback that was traveling 98 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone when the trooper began the pursuit at around 1:15 a.m.

The driver, a 22-year-old Billings man, crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Blue Creek Road and Pryor Creek Road while traveling at a high speed, according to MHP. The news release did not say which direction the vehicle was traveling.

The driver and another passenger, a 23-year-old man from North Dakota, were taken to Billings Clinic and treated for their injuries.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to St. Vincent hospital where he died; his name has not yet been released.

The MHP says that all three occupants of the Subaru were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.