Teen motorcyclist dies in Flathead County crash

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 12, 2024

GREAT FALLS — A 16-year old boy from Lakeside died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

It happened at about 11:15 a.m. along US Highway 93 just north of Lakeside.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and making a southbound turn from Marco Bay Road.

An 81-year old woman from Somers driving a Lexus was heading north.

The motorcyclist tried to avoid hitting the Lexus by swerving, but the two vehicles collided head-on in the middle of the road.

The teen died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The Somers woman was taken to Logan Health hospital; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

Impaired driving is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was wearing a helmet, and the car driver was wearing a seatbelt.

We will update you if we get more information.

