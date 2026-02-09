Suspect shot after allegedly pointing a gun at officers in Granite County

MISSOULA — The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a deadly shooting near Philipsburg on Sunday, February 8, 2026, according to a news release from the Montana Attorney General's Office.

The incident began at around 4 p.m. when a person reportedly entered the Sunshine Station bar and threatened people with a gun before fleeing the scene.

Deputies located the suspect, who led officers on a brief chase that ended on Highway 1.

According to DCI, the suspect pointed a gun at an officer, prompting the officer to fire his duty weapon; the suspect died.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The identity of the man who died and the identity of the officer have not yet been released.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.