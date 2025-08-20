BUTTE — A standoff between a man and law enforcement officers ended with no serious injuries in Butte on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the incident began at about 3 a.m. when police received a report of an intoxicated man who was allegedly armed with a firearm and threatening suicide.

JOHN EMEIGH REPORTS:

Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Butte

The man inside an apartment on the 700 block of West Park Street in Butte.

In addition to the man, there were four other people inside: a woman, a 16-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy, and an infant.

Officers saw the male standing on a landing outside the apartment. He was uncooperative and re-entered the residence, turning off all interior lights.

The Butte SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene; Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance were also staged nearby as a precaution.

All other occupants of the apartment were able to exit safely. Nearby apartments were evacuated as a safety measure.

For more than an hour, officers attempted to make contact with the man via loudspeaker from an armored vehicle, but received no response.

SWAT officers then opened a door and made further unsuccessful attempts to engage with him.

Eventually, entry was made into the apartment, and the man was found hiding inside. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The 44-year-old Butte man, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation. Additional charges related to the incident may be forthcoming.

