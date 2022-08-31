Stuffed bunny left behind at Lewis and Clark Caverns reunited with 4-year-old girl a week after getting lost

A Washington family went on vacation at the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, but it wasn’t until they were driving back home that they realized they left something very important behind.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, four-year-old Lulu left behind Miffy, a stuffed bunny, leaving Lulu heartbroken. Lulu’s mom contacted the Caverns and was informed the following morning that Miffy had been located.

Montana FWP / Facebook

Lulu and her family planned to return in one week to get Miffy. In the meantime, park staff remained in contact with the family sending photographs of all the adventures Miffy participated in at the Caverns.

Miffy learned about rattlesnakes, went bird watching, participated in groundskeeping, and became a full-fledged Junior Ranger.

Montana FWP / Facebook

“The efforts and kindness of the park employees was above and beyond. It was incredibly heartwarming and kind, and helped our daughter get through the trip,” said Reagan, Lulu’s mom.

Following Miffy’s week of adventure at the Caverns, Lulu and Miffy were reunited.



WATCH: The adventures of Miffy the Bunny at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park