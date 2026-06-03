Still too close to call in the Montana Western Congressional Democratic Primary

MISSOULA — It is a tight race right now for the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Montana’s 1st Congressional District.

Four men are in the race Ryan Busse, Russ Cleveland, Sam Forstag and Matt Rains. As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Ryan Busse was narrowly in the lead with 35% of the vote (16,335). Sam Forstag was right behind with 34% of the vote (15,487), followed by Russel Cleveland at 21% of the vote (9,856) and Matt Rains at 10% (4,433).

The district covers much of western Montana, including Kalispell, Missoula, Butte and Bozeman. It is currently held by Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, who chose not to seek reelection.

The winner of the race will face off against Libertarian candidate Nick Sheedy and Republican candidate Aaron Flint, who secured his nomination in a contested primary on Tuesday.

