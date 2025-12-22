State of Montana revokes medical license of Helena physician

HELENA — The state of Montana has revoked Dr. Thomas Weiner's medical license. Weiner was the former director of St. Peter's Health Cancer Treatment Center, who is accused of harming patients with unnecessary treatment and violating professional care standards.

Last week, the Adjudication Panel of the Montana Board of Examiners voted unanimously to revoke Weiner’s medical licence. The four members present at the meeting agreed with the board investigators who found he had violated the state’s rules of professional conduct.

“Dr. Weiner is permanently prohibited from practicing medicine in Montana, and agrees he will not seek licensure as a physician in Montana in the future,” said Jennifer Stallkamp, legal counsel for the Montana Board of Examiners, reading the stipulation voted on by the board.

John Riley reports - watch the video:

Montana revokes medical license for Dr. Weiner

The board's investigation presented seven cases where the investigator believed Weiner had violated professional conduct.

The cases described included: a case where a patient died from toxicity related to chemotherapy treatments, despite not having a cancer diagnosis; a separate patient without a cancer diagnosis who received opioid prescriptions; and several cases where investigators accused Weiner of not following industry-standard cancer treatment care.

“Although he disputes several of the allegations against him and the findings of fact, he agrees the board has sufficient evidence to enter findings against him,” said Jennifer Stallkamp, legal counsel for the Montana Board of Examiners, during the hearing.

Listen to the full Adjudication Panel hearing:

Adjudication Panel of the Montana Board of Examiners

In late 2020, Weiner was dismissed from the hospital following several investigations by St. Peter’s into allegations of harming patients.

In response, Dr. Weiner filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the organization, alleging he had been terminated due to his opposition to the St. Peter’s CEO.

In August 2023, a Montana District Court judge ruled in favor of St. Peter’s Health regarding the termination of Dr. Weiner. That ruling was upheld by the Montana Supreme Court earlier in February 2025.

In August of 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice reached a $10.8 million settlement with St. Peter’s Health to resolve an alleged violation of the False Claims Act involving Weiner.

The settlement agreement said St. Peter’s submitted false claims for payments to federal health care programs — including Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE — relating to services performed and referred by Weiner.

The DOJ also has a civil complaint against Dr. Weiner in U.S. District Court, alleging false health care claims and improper prescribing of controlled substances. The case is currently being heard before Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan.

MTN made attempts to contact Dr. Weiner and will update this article if he responds.