Special Olympics Montana holds MTN Chevy Truck Raffle drawing

GREAT FALLS — The Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games wrapped up in style Saturday afternoon with the 27th Annual MTN Chevy Raffle Drawing at City Motors in Great Falls.

Even with pandemic making sales more difficult, athletes and volunteers sold 99,861 total tickets and raised $500,160 for Special Olympics Montana programs.

Across the 27 years, the MTN Chevy Truck raffle has raised $14,514,660.71 for SOMT.

The top three athlete ticket sellers were Jon Hargett, Brian Jackson and Jamie Darko. Hargett and Jackson were on hand for the event on Saturday to help draw the winning tickets.

The drawing marks a bright end to a challenging year for SOMT athletes and staff.

“It really is overwhelming to think it’s our 27th year, and we’ve been great from across the state even in a pandemic,” said SOMT CEO Rhonda McCarty. “Montana has our backs, and we couldn’t be more grateful and proud.”

Hargett, a veteran athlete who sold more than 5,000 tickets in Great Falls, commended Special Olympics Montana for creating opportunities for athletes and teams when COVID-19 protocols prevented large in-person events.

“So much joy to all of these wonderful amazing athletes, that have competed this year for the state summer game virtually,” Hargett said. “It was so much fun watching all the athletes smile with big joy, and just seeing the smiles on their faces.”

WINNERS

Grand Prize- 2021 Chevy Silverado: Kandace Konola, Butte, MT

2nd Place Prize- $5,000 Cash Prize: Kevin Johnson, Belt, MT

3rd Place Prize- $1,000 Gift Card- Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply: Winner: Janet Proctor, Great Falls, MT

4th Place Prize- $1,000 Gift Card- SCHEELS: David Gordon

5th Place Prize- $1,000 Gift Card- Town Pump: Jeremy Andrews, Billings, MT

6th Place Prize- $1,000 Gift Card- Town Pump: Shirley Watson, Great Falls, MT

7th Place Prize- $1,000 Gift Card- Town Pump: Dan Goyette, Great Falls, MT

8th Place Prize- 4 Tires up to $750 Value- Tire-Rama: Libby Fenner, Great Falls, MT

9th Place Prize- $500 Gift Card- Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors: Mark Horton

10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th Place Prize- 1 Pizza a Month for 1 Year- Montana Pizza Hut Stores:

Kristina Silva, Great Falls, MT

Tayler Williamson, Great Falls, MT

Janet Metcalf, Great Falls, MT

Mark Bell, Great Falls, MT

