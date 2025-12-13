Snowy storefront sidewalks cause accessibility issues for older people, those with disabilities

HELENA — For thousands of Montanans with disabilities, and older neighbors who need a little extra stability, an unplowed walkway isn’t just a nuisance: it’s a barrier. Something as simple as a shoveled storefront can make the difference between getting around and being stuck at home.

“We just want to make sure the community is accessible for people,” said Tal Goldin, an attorney for Disability Rights Montana.

The city says downtown businesses must clear snow from sidewalks in front of their stores by 9 am the next business day or within 4 hours of snow and ice deposit, whichever is shorter.

Evan Charney, MTN News A cleared storefront in Helena

For people who need to get to the doctor's office, get groceries, etc., it's a challenge if they can’t access them.

According to Disability Rights Montana, one in 10 Montanans lives with a disability. Advocates say clearing those paths to allow those with disabilities to move around sends a message.

“All of those things communicate to people with disabilities this is a place that you're welcome,” Goldin said.

Evan Charney, MTN News A walker used by a resident at Touchmark Senior Living

While sidewalks may be clear, there are still other issues that can limit people, such as ramps from the sidewalk to street level.

“Because often what happens is the plows will come through and throw snow onto that curb cut, and that becomes a barrier even if your sidewalk is well plowed,” Goldin said.

Another factor, aside from sidewalks to keep clear, is parking lots.

Evan Charney, MTN News An uncleared parking lot downtown

“We often hear that businesses do not have the parking lots clear, and navigating a wheelchair or pushing a wheelchair through that slush can be very difficult,” said Joe May, Touckmark executive director.

Touchmark Senior Living staff say that snow safety and keeping hazards to a minimum are important for their 220 elderly residents, who go into the Helena community on a regular basis.

“We all know that a slip and a fall can be detrimental to someone who’s elderly,” May said. “It can result in a bone break or a hip break, and unfortunately, a hip break is usually a sign of a decline that’s on the horizon.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A worker sanding the sidewalk downtown

Some advice for business owners: Consider what your walkway feels like for someone using a cane, walker, or wheelchair. Small changes can make a big difference. Taking preventative steps, like putting down ice melt before a storm, keeping shovels or other snow removal tools easy to grab, and checking the forecast to plan ahead can help keep entrances safer for everyone.