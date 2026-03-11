SNAP work requirement changes begin affecting Montanans months after policy rollout

GREAT FALLS — Changes to federal food assistance rules are beginning to affect some Montanans months after the policy officially took effect.

Great Falls resident Shawne Garner says the change means he will soon lose the food assistance he had been relying on after retiring.

Garner retired at 62 after earning enough work credits to qualify for Social Security benefits. Now he’s 63 and claims to have a fixed income below the federal poverty threshold, so he applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, last year to help cover grocery costs.

“I applied for food stamps last year because, through my retirement, I make about three thousand dollars less than the national poverty level,” Garner said. “So I figured I could use some extra help.”

Garner said he initially received about $298 a month in benefits, but the amount decreased over time. He says he was later informed that to remain eligible for SNAP, he would need to work at least 20 hours per week.

“Twenty hours a week minimum… and that was to continue to stay on your SNAP benefits,” he said.

Recipients and advocates say expanded SNAP work requirements are now starting to ripple through communities as some recipients reach the program’s three-month rule.

Expanded work requirements

According to the Montana Food Bank Network, the changes stem from federal legislation passed in 2025 that significantly expanded SNAP work requirements.

Kiera Condon, an advocacy specialist with MFBN, said the policy broadened the number of people considered “able-bodied adults without dependents,” often referred to as ABAWDs.

Previously, many adults over 54 were exempt from work requirements. Under the new rules, the requirement now applies to adults up to age 64.

The law also expanded the requirement to include some parents and caregivers.

“The expanded work requirements now include parents and caregivers of children 14 and older, and also older adults up to age 64,” Condon said.

Those individuals must work, volunteer, or participate in an approved training program for about 20 hours per week to remain eligible for SNAP benefits.

Why are impacts showing up now?

Although the changes were implemented in Montana on November 1, 2025, some advocates say many people are only now seeing the effects because of the program’s time limit rules.

Adults who are subject to the work requirement but do not meet it can receive SNAP benefits for only three months within three years.

“So during a three-year period, if you do not meet work requirements for three months, you are no longer eligible to be on SNAP,” Condon said.

That timeline means many recipients who did not meet the new requirements in December, January, or February may now begin losing eligibility.

Condon said the timeline has also been complicated by the federal government shutdown last fall, which created uncertainty around SNAP payments and program changes.

She also explained that this is a rolling effect that may continue throughout the year, as the changes apply to each case as it faces any new action, including re-certification.

Reservation waivers eliminated

Another major change affecting Montana involves eliminating prior waivers for residents living on tribal reservations.

Historically, most reservations in the state were exempt from SNAP work requirements because of limited employment opportunities and transportation challenges in many communities.

Condon said those waivers have now been removed.

“Previously, Montana had a waiver for folks living on reservations because of limited job opportunities and transportation barriers,” she said. “Those waivers were terminated.”

Federal policy now limits waivers to areas where unemployment exceeds 10 percent… a threshold currently not met anywhere in Montana.

What to know

Advocates say the loss of SNAP benefits can quickly create additional pressure on food banks and community pantries.

Condon said SNAP plays a much larger role in fighting hunger than many people realize.

“For every meal a food bank provides, SNAP delivers nine,” she said. “So it’s impossible for a food bank to replace SNAP.”

The Montana Food Bank Network says food pantries across the state are already seeing increased demand as food and housing costs rise.



If more recipients lose SNAP eligibility, that demand could continue to grow.

Condon said people who receive notices about changes to their benefits should contact their caseworker to make sure their information is up to date and to determine whether they qualify for any exemptions.

She also encourages people experiencing food insecurity to contact local food banks or pantries for immediate assistance.

If you are experiencing a crisis or need assistance with SNAP applications, answering questions, and determining eligibility, the Montana Food Bank Network has a hotline for assistance. They can be reached at 406-239-6475.

