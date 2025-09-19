Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Small plane crashes in Flathead County

A small plane crashed near the Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County on Friday, September 19, 2025.
MTN News
A small plane crashed near the Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County on Friday, September 19, 2025.
A small plane crashed near the Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County on Friday, September 19, 2025.
Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County
Posted
and last updated

A small plane crashed near the Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County on Friday, September 19, 2025. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that one person died in the crash.

1 dead in Flathead County plane crash

He also said that the plane was on fire when emergency crews arrived at the scene, and that the plane was badly damaged.

There is no word yet on how many people were on the plane, nor the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Plane goes off runway near West Glacier; 1 person dead Small plane crashes at Kalispell airport Yellowstone County Commissioner dies in plane crash Small plane crashes into a building in Helena 3 people dead after small plane crashes near West Yellowstone

The airfield is about three miles east of the town of Bigfork.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more information.

There have been three other plane crashes — two of which resulted in deaths — in Flathead County in recent weeks.

Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader