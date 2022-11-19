Showdown set for earliest open in nearly 30 years

Showdown Montana ( website ) will be opening their lodge for recreation next Friday, November 25th, and will remain open through the weekend. The start marks the earliest the resort has opened in nearly 30 years. Opening day will feature a “Black Friday” sale with 60% off last year’s merchandise, $30 lift tickets, and all new merchandise for the 2022-23 season.

Showdown Montana’s president Katie Boedecker is excited to open up the resort to all the fans, though it will be a limited open for the first weekend.

“We'll be opening about 50% of the mountain, so we're opening the north half from the triple chair north. The double will remain closed for another week or so. We decided with the great snow that we have and just the forecast and the cool temperatures that we're receiving, we feel pretty optimistic about our base, so we're going to go for it and we're really excited,” says Boedecker.

There are also some upcoming promos early into the ski season.

“We have the canned food drive in partnership with the Great Falls Food Bank coming up on December 10th. How that works is you can bring 15 cans of food for a voucher for a $30 lift ticket, so it's a pretty good deal, saves you some money, and gets a good donation to the Great Falls Food Bank,” says Katie’s son and Marketing Director, George Clark-Gold.

The crew is still busy maintaining the grounds, leveling snow, and doing some last minute upkeep on the lodge, but everyone can agree they’re excited to kick things off.

“These guys are jacked. They're 100% on board. Everybody's working this weekend, all hands on deck. We're just going to get this done and we can't wait to get open. We were excited for the people to come back and excited to see people out using the mountain and being a part of what we're doing here. We work eight months to get open for four months, so, it's a big deal,” says Boedecker.

