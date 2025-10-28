Shots fired in Belgrade; officer injured, suspect dead

GREAT FALLS — A police officer is hospitalized and a suspect is dead after shots were fired in Belgrade on Monday, October 27, 2025.

The Belgrade Police Department said in a news release that at about 5:18 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance on Crockett Street in Belgrade.

Gunshots were fired; one officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, and is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect involved in the incident is deceased.

The agency says there is no threat to the public. The scene has been secured, and the investigation continues.

The investigation is being handled by the Montana Department of Justice.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when we get more information.