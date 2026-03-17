GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near mile marker 341 in Pondera County.

Elliott Crump of Shelby was identified as the driver and has been charged with driving under the influence (first offense) and failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means (first offense).

Shelby School District superintendent charged with DUI after crash

Crump is the superintendent of the Shelby School District.

The Cut Bank Pioneer Press reported that he was booked into Pondera County Sheriff’s Office detention center that evening and released the following morning.

Some members of the community are concerned about the incident, and have created a petition asking for "accountability and transparency."

The petition states, in part:

Community members in Shelby are concerned about the superintendent’s recent DUI arrest and the circumstances surrounding the incident, including reports that a school district vehicle may have been involved. Residents believe this situation raises serious questions about leadership, accountability, and the example set for our students.

We will update you if we get more information.