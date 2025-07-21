Several deadly crashes across Montana in July

GREAT FALLS — As in years past, July is proving to be a deadly month on Montana roads, with at least a dozen fatal crashes as of Sunday, July 20, 2025.

CARBON COUNTY: A Park City man died and a Roberts woman was injured in a head-on vehicle collision on Sunday, July 6, 2025. It happened along Highway 310 about two miles north of Rockvale, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 10:30 p.m. The Park City man, who was 20 years old, was traveling north on Highway 310 in a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and the 29-year old Roberts woman was traveling south in the northbound lane in a Jeep Cherokee when the two collided, according to the highway patrol. The Jeep Cherokee rolled over, while the GMC Sierra came to rest on the shoulder of the road. The Park City man, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the collision, but the report does not indicate which driver those factors apply to.

LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY: A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck on Monday, July 7, 2025, on the north side of Helena. Dispatch received a call around 9:00 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the corner of North Montana Avenue and Ptarmigan Lane. The 59-year-old man riding the motorcycle was traveling north on North Montana Avenue, and the truck was traveling south and making a left-hand turn off North Montana Avenue. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was taken to St. Peter’s Health, where he later died. There is no word on whether anyone else was injured, nor whether the other driver is or might be cited or charged.

CARBON COUNTY: A 67-year-old man from Billings died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, July 7, 2025. It happened along Highway 310 about two miles south of the community of Fromberg. According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the man was driving a Ford Explorer south on Highway 310 at around 2:50 p.m. when he turned off near Foust Lane to make a U-turn. The man let one vehicle go by before making the turn. A second vehicle, a Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Powell, Wyoming, was coming around a curve and unable to stop. The F-350 struck the Ford Explorer on the driver's side door, jackknifing both vehicles and sending them into an irrigation ditch. The Billings man died on the way to the hospital; his name has not been released at this point. According to the MHP, the man was wearing a seatbelt. The 24-year-old man from Powell was not injured; the MHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt. The MHP report indicates that speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

LINCOLN COUNTY: A 70-year-old woman from Troy died in a crash on Friday, July 10, 2025. The MHP reports crash happened two miles north of Troy at about 1:25 p.m. The victim was eastbound in a Jeep Patriot when she drifted into the westbound lane.

Her vehicle collided with a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man from Bonners Ferry, Idaho. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and impaired driving was not a factor. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured; he was wearing a seatbelt.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: A pedestrian died on Friday, July 11, 2025, after being hit by a semi-truck along I-15. It happened at about 11:15 p.m. near mile marker 173, about three miles south of Jefferson City. The MHP says the truck was southbound at about 68 miles per hour when a woman entered the right-hand driving lane from the shoulder of the road and was hit by the truck. The 39-year old woman from Arizona died from her injuries. The Montana Highway Patrol said they do not suspect the driver of the truck to be impaired.No other information has been released.

GLACIER COUNTY: An 80-year old man died after crashing his motorcycle on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. It happened at about 10:15 a.m. at mile marker 24 along US Highway 89, near the community of St. Mary. According to the MHP, the man was southbound and due to "extreme" fog, he was unable to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road. He was found unresponsive and later died due to his injuries. The MHP says the man - who was from Makawao, Hawaii - was wearing a helmet, and that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

LAKE COUNTY: A 73-year old woman died along US Highway 93 near St. Ignatius on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. It happened at about 8:50 a.m. at mile marker 30. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman from Saltese was driving north in a Mercedes Benz. For some reason, she lost control and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle became airborne and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, and died at the scene. The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash, along with excessive speed.

BROADWATER COUNTY: A 46-year old man from Helena died while riding a Suzuka King Quad on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The MHP says he was southbound on Airport Road heading toward US Highway 12 near Townsend when he over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The man sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The MHP report does not indicate whether he was wearing a helmet. Alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY: An 82-year old man from Utah died in a two-vehicle crash along I-15 near Dillon on Thursday, July 17, 2025. It happened at about 5:15 p.m. at mile marker 62. According to the MHP, the man was driving a motorcycle south on I-15. The other vehicle was a Chevy Silverago, which was being driven by a 26-year old man from Eureka, Montana; there were also two passengers in the Silverado. The motorcyclist was southbound in the left lane next to the Silverado. The driver of the Silverado tries to pass a second motorcycle and did not see the first motorcycle. The rear driver-side corner of the trailer of the Silverado collided with the motorcycle, which was run off the road into the media. The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries. The MHP report does not indicate whether the driver of the Silverado has been or may be cited or charged. None of the people in the Silverado were injured. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY: A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle on Friday, July 18, 2025. It happened at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Upper Box Elder Road and Duck Creek Road near the community of Box Elder According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year old woman from Box Elder was eastbound on Upper Box Elder Road. The driver noticed a woman in the road and swerved to avoid hitting her. The 65-year old woman, also from Box Elder, died at the scene. The MHP report notes that alcohol is suspected as a factor, but does not indicate whether that applied to the driver or the pedestrian. There is no word yet on whether the driver will be cited or charged.

LINCOLN COUNTY: A 71-year old woman died and a 70-year old man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 20, 2025; both are from Rexford, Montana. It happened at about 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Yaak River Road and Basin Creek Road; the nearest town is Eureka. According to the MHP, the two were riding a Can-Am Quadricycle and the vehicle went off the right side of the road. The male driver over-corrected, and the vehicle rolled several times. The female passenger died at the scene; the driver was taken to a hospital in Kalispell. The MHP report does not indicate whether they were wearing helmets. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash. Speed is believed to have been a factor.

CARBON COUNTY: A 51-year old woman from Billings died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 20, 2025. It happened along US Highway 212; the nearest town is Roberts. According to the MHP, the collision involved a Toyota 4Runner driven by a 68-year old woman from Billings, and a Harvey Davidson FXSB driven by the woman who died. The MHP says the 4Runner was southbound when a deer ran on to the road; the 4Runner hit the deer, causing airbag deployment in the 4Runner, which then struck the Harley-Davidson head-on. Both vehicles went off the road. The motorcyclist died at the scene. The MHP report does not indicate whether she was wearing a helmet. The driver of the 4Runner was not seriously injured. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors.

The names of the people who died have not been released by the respective Sheriff/Coroner offices.