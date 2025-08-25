Seven recent crash deaths across Montana

Several people have died in crashes across Montana within the last several days.

BLAINE COUNTY: A 62-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Blaine County on Saturday, August 23, 2025. It happened just after 11 a.m. along US Highway 2 at mile marker 406, several miles east of Chinook. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver - who was the only occupant of the Buick Enclave - was heading west when the vehicle veered toward the right shoulder and "made contact with the guardrail" head-on. The vehicle went off the road and came to a stop in a borrow pit. The driver, who the MHP says was from Great Falls, died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.According to the MHP crash report, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, and the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

FLATHEAD COUNTY: A crash near Whitefish on Saturday, August 23, 2025, left one teenager dead and another injured. The Montana Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old man from Marion was driving a Dodge Ram with two 17-year-old passengers just before 2 a.m. The truck drifted off at the intersection of Mountain Meadow and Tally Lake roads and hit a tree. The vehicle then continued down an embankment and struck another tree. The MHP says one passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the truck by the force of the crash. The 17-year-old girl from Bigfork died at the scene; her name has not been released. The second passenger, a 17-year-old from Kalispell, was injured and taken to a hospital. The driver was not hurt. MHP says both were wearing seatbelts. The Montana Highway Patrol says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY: A 12-year old girl died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Friday, August 22, 2025. It happened at about 6:40 a.m. near mile marker 460 of Interstate 90. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 42-year old man was driving a Jeep Gladiator heading west with two passengers - a 14-year old boy and a 12-year old girl, all three from Burien, Washington. The MHP report says the driver was negotiating a left turn when the Jeep went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. The Jeep then crashed into another tree and came to rest on its roof. The 12-year old girl died at the scene; her name has not been released. The driver and the teen boy were taken to Intermountain Health for medical care. According to the MHP, the driver and the teen boy were wearing seatbelts, and the girl who died was not. The MHP report says that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.

ROSEBUD COUNTY: An 86-year-old Hysham man died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on Friday, August 22, 2025. The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash at 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 106 near Rosebud. The driver and only occupant of a Toyota Tacoma was eastbound when the truck drifted off the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected, went back on to the highway, and crossed the centerline. The MHP says the driver then overcorrected again causing the truck to roll. The driver, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash, and died at the scene. According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

POWELL COUNTY: A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Powell County on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. It happened at about midnight near the intersection of US Highway 12 and Beck Hill Road. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 70-year old man from Avon was driving a Ford F-150 north on Beck Hill Road, and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The pickup went off the road and crashed into a fence and embankment, and overturned. The man - whose name has not been released - died at the scene. According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the crash.

CASCADE COUNTY: A person died in a vehicle crash in Great Falls on Sunday, August 17, 2025. It happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and Ninth Street before 3:30 a.m. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter confirmed the death, but has not released the name of the person who died. We have requested information from the Great Falls Police Department, and the crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol, but have not yet received a response. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. Officers responded and found the motorcycle driver with serious injuries. Officers rendered first aid, including administering CPR, until emergency medical personnel from Great Falls Fire Rescue arrived to provide advanced life care. The motorcycle driver, a 21 year-old man, died at the scene due to his injuries. We do not know whether anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

PONDERA COUNTY: A motorcyclist died several days after a crash in Pondera County that happened on August 16, 2025. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. along US Highway 89 between Pendroy and Dupuyer. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 50-year old man from Shelby was northbound on a Harley Davidson Road King. Near mile marker 71, the motorcycle drifted to the right and went off the road. The motorcycle then "became airborne and impacted a hill" where it came to rest. The man - whose name has not been released - was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, where he died several days later due to his injuries. The MHP report says that drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and that the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time.