Series of fires in Browning are being investigated

BROWNING — Emergency crews in Browning responded to a series of fires in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 8, 2025.

According to Blackfeet Fire Rescue, at least 10 emergency calls came in over a five-hour period, marking what officials called an “unusually high volume” of incidents in a short timeframe.

Aneesa reports from Browning - watch:

Series of fires raise suspicions in Browning

The fires included structure fires, grass fires, and a vehicle fire. The incidents were spread across different areas of the township, placing strain on emergency response resources, with units working under hazardous conditions and across multiple scenes.

A spokesperson for Blackfeet Fire Rescue said in a statement, “This was an extraordinary series of events. Our crews responded quickly and worked through extremely hazardous conditions to protect lives and property. We remain fully committed to serving our community, but public safety is a shared responsibility.”

Due to the nature of the incidents, an investigation has been launched by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services into the possibility the fires were human-caused, and may involve criminal activity. Surveillance footage is being reviewed from surrounding areas, and community members are being asked to report any suspicious activity.

Blackfeet Fire Management, which typically responds to wildland fires, was called in to assist.

Fire Management Officer Carter Gallineaux says, “There were just fires popping up everywhere. It got to the point where, speaking with our tribal fire chief, she requested more assistance from us. That's when we were able to come in and send another engine out.”

Gallineaux added that most of the structures affected were abandoned. In one case, he describes responders discovering a partially burned wooden post, which he described as a possible “timer device” intended to delay ignition. He explains, “Basically, it was a treated post that was lit on fire and left behind. The intention was for it to burn far enough to ignite nearby rugs and eventually start a structure fire.”

Responders were luckily able to locate the treated post before the fire reached the rugs, saving the structure.

Though the buildings were not occupied, one was reportedly under renovation through a local housing program. No injuries have been reported.

Blackfeet Fire Rescue thanked Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for their quick investigative response, as well as the East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department for providing mutual aid. Glacier Electric Co-op was also recognized for ensuring a safe working environment for responders during the incidents.

Officials are asking residents to stay alert and report anything unusual.

To share information, call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at (406) 338-4000.

