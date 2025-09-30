Last week, an old grain elevator was demolished in Havre - and on Monday, a second one was brought down. Watch the video here:

Second grain elevator toppled in Havre

For decades, grain elevators have been a cornerstone of Montana’s agriculture-based economy — especially along the Hi-Line. The Great Northern Railway, and later BNSF, built and operated scores of these wooden elevators to collect and ship wheat from rural farms to markets across the country.

Video from last week:

Grain elevator demolition is bittersweet for some in Havre

The wooden elevator on First Street was one of dozens built and operated by the Great Northern Railway, and later BNSF, to collect and ship wheat from rural farms to markets across the country. For decades, these structures were vital to Montana's agricultural infrastructure, particularly along the Hi-Line corridor.

As rail shipping modernized and larger concrete facilities were constructed, many of these elevators stopped operating. Over the years, they transformed from functional agricultural hubs into landmarks — and in some cases, eyesores that divided community opinion.

Havre residents expressed mixed feelings about the demolition. While some viewed the structure as a piece of disappearing history, others welcomed its removal.

"Well, it's a lot of history that's going down, but it hasn't been used for many, many years, and it's kind of an eyesore to the community. It would be nice to have it cleaned up," Havre resident Cheryl Kuka said.

"I guess they need to realize that you can't just keep things there forever and ever without them being taken care of," Kuka said.

BNSF confirmed in an email that the buildings were removed for the safety of railroad operations and the public. The company stated there are no plans to rebuild at the site.

The area will be graded, covered with native aggregate, and used for overflow BNSF parking.