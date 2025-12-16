Red Kettle Campaign spreads holiday cheer in Havre

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is spreading holiday spirit throughout Havre, with dedicated volunteers who have been ringing bells for years to support the organization's emergency services.

Mary Saboe has been volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign for 10 years and finds the experience deeply rewarding.

Hear from Mary Saboe and John Kelleher in this video:

"I had somebody tell me that I was an angel the other day because I volunteered all the time," Saboe said.

"There's some people I see only once or twice a year. And this is one of the times I see them. And it's just nice to I do it at Stokes grocery store, and I can wish the people Merry Christmas and just try to spread a little cheer," Saboe said.

John Kelleher, who has volunteered for a decade, became involved through his work as former editor of the Havre Daily News.

"I was formerly editor of the Havre Daily News. And when I was there, I would write stories about the Salvation Army from time to time. And I was always impressed with the work they did. And I told Trina when I retired, I would volunteer," Kelleher said.

Kelleher recalls a particularly meaningful moment when his bell-ringing efforts directly helped someone in need.

"Several years ago, one of the staffers at the Salvation Army was telling me his son, underwent a drug therapy program that cost $1,000. And, I raised that much in one day at one time. He said, you know, you helped me out," Kelleher said.

Due to health issues, Kelleher is taking a break from volunteering this year but plans to return next holiday season.

"This year I've had problems with my feet. And I was just got out of the hospital. But next year, I hope to be right back. Back in the saddle, ringing the bell. Some people I see on the street have asked me where I've been. So it looks like I'm part of the Christmas to a lot of people," Kelleher said.

The Salvation Army reports that Red Kettle Campaign proceeds support emergency services in the community. Because of a shortage Salvation Army currently needs 10 to 15 volunteers to assist with the campaign.

