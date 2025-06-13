Roadwork begins on I-15 in Helena

HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation announced road work is beginning on 11 miles of Interstate 15 that runs through Helena. Work is expected to begin on June 16 and be completed in a single season.

The project area begins south of the South Helena Interchange, Exit 190, near the Lewis and Clark County and Jefferson County Line, and ends just north of the Lincoln Road Interchange, Exit 200.

Crews will be sealing and covering pavement on the roadway and interchange ramps.

“We ask that everyone slow down and remain alert when traveling through the construction work zone,” said Craig Durkin, MDT Engineering Project Manager. “This project will be relatively quick, but there will be brief closures of interchange ramps allowing the scrub seal time to dry.”

Travelers should expect single lane traffic while the work is underway in each direction and reduced speed limits. Motorcyclists are also asked to consider using an alternative route.

Visit 511mt.net for the most up-to-date information on current restrictions.

