RMDC volunteers help food programs amid SNAP pause

There has been a lot of uncertainty recently, but one thing is constant: the people of Helena care. You can see that at the Rocky Mountain Development Council.

“We’re stronger when everyone's doing well, right?” said community outreach coordinator Steven Ferriter. “So we wanna make sure the people that are struggling get the help they need to do well, to strengthen our community and improve lives.”

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history just ended, but during those 43 days, people who relied on SNAP to buy food were unsure if those federal benefits would come through.

That’s where programs like congregate dining, the commodity supplemental food program, and Meals on Wheels come in—they all offer food resources for seniors, many of whom are on SNAP.

Evan Charney, MTN News Coolers and crates used for the Meals on Wheels program

“In times of need like this or uncertainty, it's great to have these programs for people, and that's what they're designed for,” Ferriter said.

During the government shutdown, RMDC saw more people applying for those programs. Right now, they have 50 regular routes for the Meals on Wheels program, with over 200 meals sent out daily.

“With the snap pause, we have had an increase in people requesting frozens and we've seen some new applicants for people wanting to get on the Meals on Wheels program as well,” said senior nutrition volunteer coordinator Tammy Hutchinson.

RMDC also saw something else increase—their volunteer numbers. With almost 100 people helping out, this is the most volunteers the organization has ever had.

Evan Charney, MTN News Volunteers helping out at RMDC

“When things are difficult in society, we typically tend to see an increase in volunteers, which is wonderful,” Hutchinson said.

Organizers are appreciative of the overwhelming support Helena has shown, especially in the face of increasing need.

“I think it's safe to say, despite what happens in the coming weeks and months, we'll be able to handle any additions that we get,” Hutchinson said.

RMDC is always looking for volunteers. If you want to help out, click here for more information.

