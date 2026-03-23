As tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, gas prices are climbing sharply—hitting Montana businesses and consumers hard. Delivery services and transportation companies are feeling the financial pressure as fuel costs eat into already tight profit margins.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Rising gas prices squeeze Montana delivery and transportation services

For small businesses like Chrysalis Flowers, the impact is immediate.

Owner Christell Benson says higher gas prices make it more challenging to manage the shop’s many deliveries, which include everything from weddings and celebrations to hospitals and cemeteries.

“We do weddings, flower delivery, celebration of life in it, you name it,” Benson said. “It's been over seven years. We started at Columbus Center. We weren't very visible, but then we outgrew the space.”

Delivery driver James Harris reports that rising fuel costs are making a noticeable dent in his earnings.

Last month, Harris spent $314 on gas, but with current gas prices jumping from less than $3 to $3.50 a gallon, that number could double this month. Tips, he says, aren’t keeping up with the extra cost.

“It really kills you, you know, with gas. That’s what’s killing miles and gas,” Harris said. “It cuts into my profit, and with the economy today, a lot of people don't tip…that's what's killing…you know...them gas prices.”

The challenges extend beyond flower shops.

Big Sky Bus Lines, a major transportation provider in the region, is also being hit by record diesel prices, which have reached as high as $6.30 per gallon in some states.

General manager Barbie Stucker says while school bus costs are partially offset by the district, long-term fuel surges could force rate hikes.

MTN News Barbie Stucker

“It looks a little scary right now because it keeps going up, and it's going to cut into our profit margins,” Stucker said. “Right now, we aren't carrying too much of that cost over to the customer yet. But if it goes on long term, we'll have to change some of our rates and how we bill our customer.”

For now, delivery drivers and bus lines are absorbing as much of the increased costs as possible. But without an end in sight for higher prices, everyday expenses for local customers and businesses in Great Falls could be on the rise.

