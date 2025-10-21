Residents express concerns over proposed data center near Butte

BUTTE - Data centers have been popping up across the world and here in Butte, with more to come. Some are cautioning embracing them too quickly in case this boom industry becomes a bust.

“Let’s curb our enthusiasm a little bit and let’s ask some questions before we jump on the bandwagon,” Montana Environmental Information Centers Director Anne Hedges said at a public meeting recently.

Should Butte embrace a billion-dollar data center project? Community members are asking tough questions about electricity and water usage

The Washington-based Sabey Data Centers in April entered a land sale agreement with Butte-Silver Bow to purchase 600 acres to possibly build a data center at the Montana Connections Industrial Park south of Butte. A data center is a large warehouse that houses computer servers for data storage.

A community meeting was held on Thursday and attended by people concerned about the economic and environmental impacts of data centers.

“I think we need to be very cautious and make sure what we do is of the long-term benefit to the people of Butte and the people of Montana,” Butte resident Evan Barrett said.

Some of the concerns with these facilities are that they commonly use high amounts of electricity and water.

“And that is what concerns us, because where does that power come from? And who pays for it? Where does the water come from? And who’s not going to get their water as a result?” Hedges said.

Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher says these concerns will be addressed at further public hearings, but says he supports the data center.

“We went out and toured the Quincy, Washington, facility and saw what the economic impact was, and we met with school leaders and local government leaders about what the impact is, and so, there is a benefit,” Gallagher said.

While the estimated $1 billion investment would bring construction jobs, some of the long-term stability for data centers.

“China went gangbusters on data centers and now they’re sitting empty, not all of them, but there are data centers in China sitting empty,” Hedges said during the public meeting.

Gallagher said this industry is important to the country, and Butte should be part of it.

“Data centers are essential to the success of the United States, and Butte has always been positioned to what’s happened to adding to national security and the development of electricity and energy, and, again, we’re positioned to be a player in that market as well,” he said.

Messages left with Sabey Data Centers were not returned by the deadline.