Red Lodge firefighter and burn survivor Dan Steffensen dies after battle with cancer

BILLINGS - Montana has lost a hero — and many have lost a friend.

Red Lodge firefighter Dan Steffensen, who survived life-threatening injuries during the 2021 Harris Hill Fire, died Saturday morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dan passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Healthcare, surrounded by love and free from pain, according to loved ones.

Dan Steffensen

Steffensen was critically burned while fighting the blaze near Red Lodge in August 2021.

He spent weeks in a coma and underwent nine surgeries during his recovery, eventually walking out of the University of Utah Burn Center more than two months later.

His journey of survival inspired many — and so did what came after.

MTN News

Dan returned to Red Lodge, reconnected with fellow firefighters, and later lent his voice to Montana's ongoing debate over end-of-life dignity.

After being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in early 2024, he became a passionate advocate for medical aid in dying.

Dan Steffensen

In a statement, Red Lodge Fire Rescue described Dan as “a fighter, a survivor, a mentor, and a friend.”

"His courage, strength, and spirit touched so many people, both in and far beyond our community," the department wrote.

Courtesy

His story was chronicled in the 2023 book Burned Over, which detailed his harrowing injury and the road to recovery that followed.

As they say in the fire service: 'Rest easy, Dan. We’ll take it from here.'

