Prepare for potential spring flooding

Spring is the most common season for floods. Now is the best time to prepare your home and know what resources there are in case a flood does hit.

Despite an average amount of precipitation and below-average snowpack, runoff, snowmelt, and heavy rain could raise rivers and streams at lower elevations.

Evan Charney, MTN News A sign warns of water hazards on the road

“We’re entering the wettest time of year, and it still could produce some pretty bad flooding, so the flood danger is still there,” said MTN meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz.

Montana has a history of severe flooding, from the Yellowstone River to right here in Helena near Rossiter Elementary.

While those living near rivers and streams are most at risk, anyone in the valley could be affected.

Evan Charney, MTN News A river flows near family homes

“Because of the way that the water is moving and trying to work its way out to Lake Helena, we do see widespread flooding when it hits the Helena Valley,” said Lewis and Clark County floodplain administrator Worby McNamee.

Officials with the state and county strongly encourage residents to check around their property for potential hazards, like making sure water can’t get in through the basement.

“We like to make sure that individual property owners have the necessary tools and knowledge so if and when there is a flood, they know how to respond accordingly,” McNamee said.

Other recommendations include making sure gutters are clear, checking culverts around your property, and keeping clean water at the ready for daily use or consumption.

Evan Charney, MTN News Culverts line the roadside near people's homes in the valley

If a flood does hit, the damage can add up. According to the state auditor, Lincoln County saw flooding this past December, adding up to over $9 million in damages.

Having flood insurance can help limit damage. Auditors say that oftentimes, standard homeowner insurance policies don’t even cover flooding.

“People could lose everything,” said Montana State Auditor Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown. “That is the risk that they face if they don’t have flood insurance coverage.”

There are resources available. Many agencies offer support and can point people in the right direction, such as FEMA’s national flood insurance program, and suggest that people act sooner rather than later.

“If they're gonna put flood insurance on their house to do that now, in advance of when the spring runoff is gonna come, because it takes about 30 days to get your policy in place,” Brown said.

More information on available resources can be found here.

