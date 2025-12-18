Powerful winds flip semi trucks across Montana

A powerful windstorm is creating dangerous conditions across central Montana, flipping semi trucks and forcing road closures.

One empty tractor trailer traveling eastbound into Great Falls was blown onto its side by strong wind gusts. With no load inside, there was nothing to keep the truck grounded.

Aneesa Coomer reports

“There’s no weight, no load on those trucks, they’re just like parasails, they just tip over,” says Joe Benski with Benski Towing and Recovery, who responded to the scene.

Crews at the crash site were not only tasked with recovering the overturned truck but also handling a hazardous materials cleanup after fuel and oil spilled onto the roadway.

Benski explains, “We’re doing recovery and a hazmat cleanup right now, cleaning up all the fuel and the oil. We’ll be back later tonight to upright the tractor trailer when the wind dies down and get the road back open.”

The driver involved walked away with only minor cuts and bruises, but Benski stressed that traveling in these conditions is not worth the risk. “The first thing they should do is park right now. It’s too windy to be driving,” he says.

The Great Falls rollover is not an isolated incident. Other trucks and trailers across central Montana have also toppled as winds intensified throughout the day, with gusts exceeding 100 miles per hour in some areas along the Rocky Mountain Front.

MTN received photos and video of rollovers located just north Dutton, one on MT 80 in Chouteau County, and one blown over trailer along I-15 in Helena.

Another semi rollover on US 191 prompted a road closure between Judith Gap South to Harlowton.

Winds increased rapidly mid-morning and are expected to remain strong through the evening. Gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are forecast for much of the region, with peak gusts reaching 60 to 85 miles per hour across central Montana. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and high plains, gusts could reach 90 to 100 miles per hour or higher.

The Montana Trucking Association warns that trucks can become unstable even before winds reach extreme levels, especially when trailers are empty or lightly loaded.

Montana Trucking Association Executive Director Duane Williams says, “Once you start hitting 35 miles an hour, that’s when it can start becoming a concern for trucks.”

Williams also cautioned passenger vehicle drivers to be especially careful when passing semi trucks during high wind events, saying “If you’re in a car going around a truck, be careful. The truck driver may not have full control over the gusts, they may swerve a little bit.”

Williams added that Montana’s winds can catch even experienced drivers off guard, particularly those unfamiliar with the state’s open highways and frequent crosswinds. "There may be drivers that haven't been through Montana much that maybe aren't quite as aware of what can happen. But most of the drivers, you know, are. But we've got a lot of great companies here in Montana that do their best to help train the drivers and they try to look ahead to see what the wind's going to be like that day.”

Officials urge residents to secure loose outdoor items such as lawn furniture, trash cans, and holiday decorations, and stay away from power lines and tall trees.

