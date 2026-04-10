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Plane with Sen. Sheehy aboard makes emergency landing in Madison County

Tim Sheehy
Tim Sheehy Campaign
Tim Sheehy
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An airplane with U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana aboard made an emergency landing in Madison County on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Sheehy's chief of staff Mike Berg confirmed to MTN News that the plane made an emergency landing due to a "mechanical engine failure."

The plane reportedly landed in a field near the town of Ennis, and neither of the people on board were injured.

Berg said it was a routine flight training exercise which Sheehy completes twice each year.

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At this point, there is no word on the details of the mechanical failure, nor the type of plane involved.

Sheehy is an FAA-certified commercial pilot and certified flight instructor.

We will update you as we get more information.

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