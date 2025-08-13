Plane goes off runway near West Glacier; 1 person dead

(UPDATE) Sheriff Heino tells MTN News the sole occupant of the plane died in the incident.

The person's name has not been released at this point.



(1st REPORT) Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that crews are responding to an incident involving a small airplane off the runway at Ryan Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Field is located about a mile southeast of West Glacier.

Sheriff Heino said initial reports are that a single-prop airplane is upside down, down an embankment and off the runway.

It is unknown how many people are on board, or the conditions of the pilot and passengers at this time, nor what caused it.



Two people died at the same airfield last month after a plane crashed and caught on fire.

Additionally, four people walked away from a fiery crash of a small plane crash on Monday at the Kalispell City Airport - click here for details.

(JULY 27, 2025) Flathead County emergency services responded to a report of an aircraft off the runway at Ryan’s Field just outside West Glacier shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived to find he aircraft fully engulfed in flames and immediately began suppression efforts, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Two people aboard the aircraft were found dead.

Their identities are still being confirmed, and authorities are currently notifying next of kin.

The bodies will be taken to the Montana State Lab in Missoula for autopsies as part of the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified, and investigators are en route to determine the cause of the incident.

Agencies on scene include the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Coroner’s Office and several other fire departments and emergency services.