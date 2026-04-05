GREAT FALLS — A person was taken into custody after reportedly shooting at a vehicle south of Eddie's Corner early on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Fergus County Sheriff's Office says that Central Montana Dispatch received a 911 call from a semi driver who was traveling on 191 South between Eddie's Corner and Harlowton.

Person in custody after reportedly shooting at a vehicle south of Eddie's Corner

The semi driver said that he was being shot at by a vehicle behind him.

The Fergus County Sheriffs Office, Wheatland County Sheriff’s Office, and Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

While en route, it was reported that the semi was now fully engulfed in flames and the occupants of the semi were running into the field for cover.

A short time later, deputies found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that was allegedly firing shots at the semi.

The driver was ordered out at gunpoint by deputies and detained with no issues.

At this point, the name of the person has not been released, nor is there any word on a possible motive.

We will update you as we get more information.

