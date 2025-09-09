Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Mineral County

MISSOULA - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Mineral County on Tuesday morning.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports dispatchers received a call shortly after 9:45 a.m. that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian near mile marker 15.

A news release states that despite life-saving measures, the pedestrian was died at the scene.

The name of the person has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

