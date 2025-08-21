Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Flathead County

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly incident that happened on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, on Birch Grove Road between Kalispell and Columbia Falls.

Deputies responded to reports of a person driving through fields and fencing along the 100 block of Birch Grove Road at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Authorities then received another report indicating that a pedestrian had been hit by the suspect’s vehicle in the same area.

According to a news release, deputies arrived to find a man pinned beneath the vehicle.

First responders used jacks to free the victim by lifting the vehicle and began life-saving measures, including CPR, but the man died at the scene.

The man's name has not been released at this point.

The driver involved in the incident, identified as Jeffrey Serio, was arrested and taken to the Flathead County jail.

There is no word yet on what charges he may be facing.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.

We will update you if we get more information.