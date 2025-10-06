Pawsitive Impact: New animal shelter planned in Lewistown

There are currently no animal shelters serving Lewistown and Fergus County, but that will change. The non-profit organization Save Animals From Euthanasia (S.A.F.E.) plans to open a shelter near the airport in Lewistown by next summer.

S.A.F.E. was founded in 2014 by a couple who moved to Lewistown from out of state. They currently have around 10 volunteers dedicated to preventing unnecessary euthanasia by finding loving homes for unwanted pets and providing low-cost spay and neuter clinics to help control the population.

Erik Johnson reports - watch the video:

Animal shelter planned in Lewistown

Peggy Butler took over as the Executive Director of S.A.F.E. and says that the problem of stray animals, especially cats, in the Lewistown area has become a significant issue.

Butler said, "I get calls probably 3 or 4 calls per week from people asking for help. They're wanting to rehome dogs and cats. There is a big need for it."

The organization serves all the towns surrounding Lewistown and often receives calls from as far as Malta and Harlowton.

Butler, who has worked with the non-profit for 14 years, notes that the number of people seeking assistance has increased tremendously over the last decade, making the need for a shelter more urgent than ever. "Many shelters and rescues are full right now because the cost of food and vetting has gone up. There are many people who just can't afford to keep their pets."

This rising demand motivated the group to get serious about building an animal shelter about three years ago, after a donor gifted a piece of land. Unfortunately, that location did not work out due to nearby property owners' concerns about potential noise from the shelter.

They eventually sold that land and found a lot near the airport, thanks to a couple of significant donations from estates. The shelter will be called the Safe Heart Animal Shelter.

The plans for the site include a 4,020-square-foot shelter and a large grassy outdoor area for the animals. The group hopes to begin pouring concrete this fall, with plans to open next summer.

"We really want to get the community involved in the shelter. We plan to have the Boys and Girls Club visit, and we want 4-H groups to come out," said Butler.

For more information on how you can support the building of Safe Heart Animal Shelter or about fostering a pet or adopting one, click here to visit the website.