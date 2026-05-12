COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said a shooting in Columbia Falls left one person dead and another injured after an exchange of gunfire on Monday, May 11, 2026.

At about 7:09 a.m. the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to the 200 block of Dawn Drive after reports of an assault involving a weapon.

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One person dead, one injured in Columbia Falls shooting

Investigators said early information showed two people fired at each other, and both were struck.

Deputies arrived and secured the area while medical crews provided aid to the injured.

One person died at the scene.

Investigators with the Sheriff's office, the crime scene team, and the Flathead County coroner's office spent the day processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The person who died was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Officials have not released the person’s identity while they work to confirm it and notify family members.

The Flathead County Attorney’s Office has been informed and will review the findings to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.