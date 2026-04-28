MISSOULA — One person died after a boat overturned on Monday, April 27, 2027, on the Clark Fork River near Clinton.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the boat was carrying "multiple people" when it capsized in cold, fast-moving water.

One person dead after boat overturns on Clark Fork River near Clinton

One person was unable to reach shore and was swept downstream.

The person was later found with the help of aerial resources; first responders provided advanced medical care at the scene, but the person did not survive.

The name of the victim has not yet been released; no other details have been disclosed at this point.

Officials extended condolences to the victim's family and others affected by the incident.

Officials say spring runoff and recent weather have led to high, fast, and cold river conditions.

More than 25 personnel responded from several agencies, including the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula County Search and Rescue, Clinton Fire, Missoula Rural Fire District, Missoula Emergency Services Inc. and LifeFlight Network.

We will update you if we get more information.