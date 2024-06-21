Watch Now
Officers surprised by reptile cargo at crash scene near Townsend

HELENA — Montana law enforcement officers see some wild things every day, but an 18-foot python and other exotic reptiles are something they probably do not expect, especially in the Treasure State.

The owner of the Big Sky Reptile Expo, James Dvorak, was driving to Helena last night when he hit a deer and totaled his truck just outside Townsend.

After law enforcement officers arrived and made sure Dvorak and his wife were alright, they asked the couple about the nine to ten containers that were removed from the truck.

Dvorak opened the containers, unveiling turtles, lizards, and snakes for this weekend's expo at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds.

Dvorak said the responding officers and first-responders "lit up like a kid in a candy store," and he gave them a brief version of his show while waiting for a tow truck.

The Big Sky Reptile Expo is from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday. Click here for more information.

