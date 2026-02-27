Nurse dies after being hit by a vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner has identified the woman who died on Thursday as Leslie Brown, a 39-year old nurse.

According to police, at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Brown was crossing Oak Street when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died.

Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was traveling west on Oak Street and failed to stop for her while she in a marked crosswalk.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver, but did say that the person is cooperating with investigators. Several individuals witnessed the crash and provided statements to investigators.

Detective Capt. Anthony Hutchings said it was too soon to determine whether the driver will face any criminal charges.

“It depends on the circumstances. There are so many different variables and factors that go into each collision. So potentially, yes, there could be charges. There could be a variety of different charges, but to put one out there right now, I think would be a little too soon before we know all the facts,” Hutchings said.

Bozeman Health released the following statement on Friday: "Our Bozeman Health Care Team is heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, Leslie Brown, who has been a nurse at Bozeman Health since 2015. Leslie was an exceptional, dedicated, compassionate nurse and an incredible human being who had a way of making everyone feel cared for. She will be remembered for her excellence, kind heart, and passion by all who had the privilege of working alongside her. Our thoughts are with Leslie’s family, friends, and our Bozeman Health care team as we all grieve this deeply felt loss."

In Montana, 2023 had a total of 20 pedestrian fatalities, according to the most recent information on the MDT website.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Pedestrian deaths are increasing at a rate far faster than overall traffic fatalities. Between 2009 and 2023, pedestrian deaths rose a staggering 80%, while all other traffic fatalities increased 13%.

The report adds that the share of pedestrian deaths caused by SUVs and pickups has surged in recent years. Light trucks accounted for 54% of pedestrian fatalities where a vehicle type was known in 2023, compared to 37% for passenger cars.

“Every day, 18 people don’t return home after taking a walk. That’s unacceptable,” said GHSA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Adkins. “While recent incremental progress is welcome, it doesn’t disguise the fact that the numbers moved in the wrong direction over the past decade. The only acceptable number of traffic deaths is zero. We must continue to push for an all-in safety approach that protects people on foot from the dangerous behaviors that are all too common on our roads. By encouraging drivers and pedestrians to implement safe practices, supporting the enforcement of traffic laws and implementing infrastructure improvements, we can turn the tide on pedestrian fatalities.”

In October of 2025, MTN News reported that a new law aimed to make crosswalks safer.

Senate Bill 471, brought by Senator Dave Fern, which introduces a new offense to the Montana Code.

It increases the penalties for drivers who are found to be driving dangerously near crosswalks. Under the new law, drivers who don't stop and wait for pedestrians can be fined between $25 and $100 for a first offense.

Drivers could also face even bigger penalties if a pedestrian-activated beacon is flashing and a pedestrian is present.

