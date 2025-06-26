No serious injuries reported in large explosion and fire near Sidney

GREAT FALLS — An explosion and fire at a saltwater disposal site rocked the community of Sidney in eastern Montana on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department said in a news release that emergency crews were dispatched at about 8 p.m. to reports of the fire and large explosions coming from the area about four miles south of town.

Fire crews began to identify any life safety concerns of the site and surrounding area, and began to fully quarantine the area for safety.

No injuries were sustained in the fire and recovery efforts, and most of the damage was contained to the site itself, according to the fire department.

Firefighters monitored the site through the night, clearing the scene at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The exact cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

The fire department said the facility contained numerous storage tanks and propane tanks which, once heated, caused the explosions.

Initial reports indicate the blast could be felt from up to 10 miles away.

The agency thanked the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Richland County Ambulance Service, Richland County Emergency Management, and Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Coop for their assistance with the incident.

