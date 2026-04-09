A new nonprofit organization, Keep Cascade County Beautiful, is working to keep the area green and clean by organizing community cleanups.

The group is working to establish a community of volunteers to pick up litter and improve the county's overall appearance.

Watch the video here:

New non-profit aims to keep Cascade County looking beautiful

They plan to organize monthly and quarterly cleanups in specific areas throughout Cascade County.

Several organizations, including the Great Falls Voyagers and All State Signs, are already getting involved in the effort.

Founder Amy Pawlowski said picking up trash boosts community morale: "It's hard to be prideful of a place that's got a lot of trash and litter and dog poop and cigarette butts. It's a lot easier to be prideful if you're involved in maintaining a certain quality of life and, beautification of your hometown or the area you live or work,"

The first community clean-up is scheduled for May 1st from 10am to 2pm along 57th Street South. The focus will be cleaning up from 10th Avenue South to Second Avenue North (about a two-mile stretch).

The Facebook event page says:

We'll meet in the parking lot of Walmart at 10 am. Keep Cascade County Beautiful will supply trash bags. We will also lend out litter picker uppers, gloves, and high visibility vests (to be returned at end of the event, please!) Picking up trash is fun, great exercise, and a wonderful way to meet new people in the community. It's sometimes even a treasure hunt--you never know what you might find! After we're done, we'll meet back at Walmart to return supplies and have some light refreshments.

Keep Cascade County Beautiful is currently soliciting donations for supplies, including trash bags, litter picker-uppers, and gloves.

If you would like to donate, or to get involved, click here to visit the Facebook page.