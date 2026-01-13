New ballroom floor for the Helena Civic Center

The City of Helena celebrated a small but significant upgrade on Monday, cutting the ribbon on a brand-new floor inside the civic center ballroom.

Watch the video here:

Helena Civic Center gets new ballroom floor

The new tile floor is wax-free, which means lower maintenance costs for the city. It’s designed to keep its shine, require less upkeep, and hold up better to the countless events hosted here each year.

The old floor, installed back in 2005, featured a star pattern that paid tribute to the architecture of the historic 1921 building. Event organizers talked about what feedback they’ve heard so far.

“When they walk in, the first thing they say is, ‘I can't believe there's a floor like this in Helena, Montana,’” said Bridget Johnston, City of Helena facilities manager. “They’re just amazed by the beauty and quality in our venue, and I hope that continues in the future.”

More information on the civic center and its schedule can be found here.