Native Americans encouraged to register for CSKT Indigenous Entrepreneurship Program

PABLO - A program aimed to help Native American entrepreneurs is making its return this summer.

The six-week course and mentorship program is for Salish and Kootenai artists and creatives who want to start a business or expand their businesses, according to a news release from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Economic Development Office.

“The program gives participants the resources to take on a journey of learning the building blocks of entrepreneurship, from the starting line to start-up status, with a high-quality curriculum developed in partnership with Creative Startups,” the release states.

The registration deadline for the Creatives Indigenous course is June 2, 2023. The course is limited to 30 students who are artists, innovators, or creatives. To apply, visit this website. Paper applications are also available at Salish and Kootenai Business Services and the Salish Kootenai College for anyone experiencing internet outages.

The program starts on June 3 at the Salish Kootenai College followed by virtual core modules taught online.

“Creatives Indigenous courses are designed to promote Native creativity and disrupt the creative industry with authentic Native art,” the release states.

