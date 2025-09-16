GREAT FALLS — National Voter Registration Day is observed across the country on September 15, 2025, ahead of the 2025 elections.

Terry Thompson, elections administrator for Cascade County, said, "A lot of decisions are made by your elected officials—from the taxes you pay to the ordinances that govern us. Those are affected by the individuals you elect to office."

National Voter Registration Day

According to Thompson, Cascade County's voter turnout has varied over the years, with a significant portion of election judges and highly involved voters being older citizens, frequently over the age of 70.

But she pointed to a recent increase in voters who are younger—between the ages of 20 and 30—indicating a change in community involvement.

Being involved in your community is the first step, Thompson noted: “Whether you’re a young professional or you join the Chamber or the Rotary—that’s what these civic groups did for our parents and grandparents.”

Officials also emphasized that in-person civic engagement remains essential for genuine change, despite the growing popularity of social media as a platform for political discourse.

Voter registration is easy, she explained. Forms can be filled out online, by mail, or in person at the County Commission office.

Voters must provide an identification number to register, such as their driver's license, state ID, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Montana's regular voter registration period ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025.

“Too many people don’t want to speak up when they need to be speaking up,” Thompson said. So it's important to make your voice heard.

To learn more about voting in Montana, click here to visit the VoteMT website.