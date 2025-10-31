National Forest Christmas tree harvest permits available November 1st

HELENA — Kids will still be sorting through their Halloween candy while their parents have their first chance to cut down their Christmas tree.

Permits for tree-cutting in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are available November 1, and cost just $5.

Cost isn't the only deciding factor. Folks create long-lasting traditions with their families while helping keep the forests safe.

Seasonal wildlands firefighter, Arizona Paschal has been doing it since she was a child.

"It reduces the risk of wildfire, promotes forest safety, and it’s just a fun tradition for you and your family," says Paschal.

Visitor and recreation maps are available online to make sure you are within the boundaries of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

There are some rules for those cutting down their trees:

