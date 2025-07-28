MT FWP launches 'Bear Relocation Dashboard'

GREAT FALLS — In an effort to provide more insight to bear management and to keep landowners and communities aware when black bears or grizzly bears are relocated, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks recently launched an online Bear Relocation Dashboard. This new dashboard displays general relocations on an interactive map.

FWP creates 'Bear Relocation Dashboard'

FWP relocates bears for a variety of reasons and the interactive features allow users to click to see information about the relocation including the species of bear, general reason, and the date of latest relocation.

For years, FWP has posted relocation information on its website. This will continue, and the Bear Relocation Dashboard is another resource for the public.

This is FWP’s third dashboard related to bear management. Along with the Bear Relocation Dashboard, FWP developed the Grizzly Bear Mortality Dashboard last year and the Grizzly Bear Conflict Dashboard earlier this summer.

“These tools are useful for the public to understand what’s happening with bears around the state,” said FWP Director Christy Clark. “The expansion of grizzly bears both in numbers and in distribution has a real impact on the lives of Montanans across bear country. Keeping people informed about what FWP is doing with bears continues to be a top priority for me.”

Not only do these new dashboards help keep the public informed, they provide insight into the reason that bear conflict occurs and tools that FWP uses to help landowners and communities reduce conflicts.

The Relocation Dashboard provides general locations for areas where FWP staff have relocated bears. Details of each location can be found by clicking on “Table” at the top of the dashboard.

Grizzly bears remain federally protected in the Lower 48 under the Endangered Species Act. This protection remains despite populations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) growing well past recovery goals. Montana, Idaho and Wyoming petitioned the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to delist grizzly bears.

FWP is required by law to inform the county and tribal government within 24 hours of which the grizzly bear or black bear is to be relocated. Grizzly bears can only be relocated by FWP to sites approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. Under state law, grizzly bears that cause conflicts outside of designated recovery zones cannot be relocated by FWP staff. The dashboard only reflects bears relocated by FWP.

Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.