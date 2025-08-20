MSU student dies after being hit by a train

GREAT FALLS — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has identified Anna-Sophia "Sophie" Marie Steigerwald as the young woman who died after being hit by a train on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. It happened near the Milwaukee Fishing Access Site near Three Forks shortly after 4 p.m.

Steigerwald, 20 years old, was from Littleton, Colorado, and was preparing for her junior year as a student at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Tragedy on the tracks - watch:

Young woman dies after being hit by a train in Gallatin County

According to the Sheriff's Office, she and at least one other person were swimming in the water when Sophie got out to explore the railroad tracks on the bridge.

While she was on the tracks, a train began to approach. She tried to get off the tracks, but tragically the train struck and killed her.

Her obituary states:

She was beginning her junior year at Montana State University in Bozeman, where she was admired for park skiing and creating original designs in her ‘Soph Sews’ line of clothing. Sophie created deep friendships making others feel valued and understood. She lived life fully and loved much; her laugh, generosity and adventurous spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

Sheriff Dan Springer said railroad tracks are more dangerous than many people realize.

“Especially when you’re in front of a train. You really can’t hear them unless that whistle is blowing. The sound of a train comes more from the side and the rear,” he noted.

No other details have been released.

Sheriff Springer expressed "our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all affected by the tragic loss of Anna."